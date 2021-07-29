Bang & Olufsen unveils Beoplay EQ earbuds with adaptive active noise-cancellation

Aspirational Danish audio specialist Bang & Olufsen has just launched its first true wireless headphones and, visually at least, the company has not disappointed.

B&O says that to achieve maximum noise-cancellation, it used an Adaptive ANC solution for the first time. Essentially, it is a more sophisticated ANC variant, involving a dedicated ANC DSP chip and six microphones, all promising automatic adjustment of ANC levels when you're out and about. Those six directional beamforming microphones should also provide crystal clear call and speech quality.

The earphones are available in Black Anthracite or Sand Gold Tone (pictured) and come with interchangeable eartips in four different sizes to suit a range of ears.

Beoplay EQ’s technical specifications are on point too: aptX adaptive, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 and an IP54 dust- and splash-proof rating are all here. The set-up process should also be a breeze for both Android and Apple devices, thanks to the inclusion of Microsoft Swift Pair and Made for iPhone licences.

The Qi-certified wireless charging case is crafted from spacecraft-grade aluminium – we'd expect nothing less from Bang & Olufsen. The company also claims that the case has been designed to be as small as possible, and will fit easily into a pocket.

Users can expect musical immersion for up to 20 hours of total playtime including charging from the case, and 6.5 hours of playtime from the buds with ANC turned on. Thanks to the fast charging, a quick 20-minute charge means two hours of playtime too.

Be warned though, these earbuds don't come cheap. The Beoplay EQ in Black Anthracite or Sand will be available to purchase online and in Bang & Olufsen stores from 19th August, retailing at £349 ($399, around AU$660).

That's the same price as the Bowers & Wilkins PI7, £100 more than Sony's recent (and rather wonderful) WF-1000XM4, and a £70 hike on the launch price of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, our current What Hi-Fi? Award-winners.

But we're certainly still interested...

