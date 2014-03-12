Audiovector has announced its new, high-end wireless streaming solution called Discreet.

Discreet is a wireless receiver built-in to the loudspeakers that receives audio content from smartphones, tablets, laptops and other Bluetooth devices. Altnernatively, users who wish to connect other sources, such as a cd player or turntable wirelessly can do so thanks to the Discreet hub. Sources can be connected to this via coaxial or optical cables.

Newly developed ADAC-technology (Audiovector Discreet Active Concept) represents "the best and most advanced current digital technology". Audiovector claims this has "no distorition, no jitter and no noise"

Discreet will be available on all current K, Ki, S and Si Audiovector speaker models. For those who already own Audiovector speakers can have Discreet installed by sending their speakers to Audiovector to allow them to complete the upgrade.

by Max Langridge

