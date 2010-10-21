The amplifier is just 18cm tall, 7cm wide and 14cm deep, and weighs 1.6kg. There's just one control, for volume, 3.5mm and RCA phono stereo inputs are provided, along with a USB power output, subwoofer out and speaker terminals, and the unit also has a built-in headphone amplifier.

It uses Class A/B amplification, and comes complete with all cables required for connection, plus a 110-240V 50/60Hz auto-switching power supply for worldwide use.



