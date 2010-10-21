Trending

Audioengine adds compact desktop amplifier

By News 

N22 has two inputs, subwoofer out and USB charging port, will sell for £169

Audioengine N22

The amplifier is just 18cm tall, 7cm wide and 14cm deep, and weighs 1.6kg. There's just one control, for volume, 3.5mm and RCA phono stereo inputs are provided, along with a USB power output, subwoofer out and speaker terminals, and the unit also has a built-in headphone amplifier.

It uses Class A/B amplification, and comes complete with all cables required for connection, plus a 110-240V 50/60Hz auto-switching power supply for worldwide use.

