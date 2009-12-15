Spend over £100 on an item to get a 10% discount, while you'll get 12.5% off a second product and 15% off a third product, provided they're each over £100 and bought altogether.

There are plenty of other discounts to pick-up, too – here are some of the highlights:

* Buy the award-winning Marantz CD6003 and PM6003 for £599.90 and get £200 off ANY loudspeakers (including those on Audio-T's clearance list)



* Buy the Sonos BU250 bundle and get a pair of Monitor Audio BR1 speakers FREE

* Buy the Onkyo TX-SR577 receiver with a Canton 80CX home cinema speaker package for just £499



Head over to the Audio-T website for all the details. Happy hunting...