Audio Pro unveils Addon C5 MkII speaker, now with AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast

Audio Pro has launched a new version of its multi-award winning Addon C5 speaker. The compact C5 MkII now offers three ways to stream music to every room: AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Audio Pro's own multi-room system.

Following the enormous success of the company's Addon C10 MkII upgrade (a What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award winner), Audio Pro is introducing a new version of that speaker’s little brother – and like its bigger sibling, the C5 MkII now includes company’s triple-choice multi-room music platform, along with Spotify Connect and Bluetooth wireless streaming.

Under the hood, the C5 MkII features two 0.75-in textile dome tweeters and a four-in woofer, powered by one 25W and two 8W digital Class D amplifiers. Audio Pro also says the acoustics have been further improved from the award-winning model.

The C5 MkII follows the iconic styling of its predecessor, with an open front – and happily, this time Audio Pro has kept the useful and good-looking leather handle on the top (which was absent from the C10 MkII). However, on the control panel, another two preset buttons have appeared to take the total from four to six – which Audio Pro says is a direct result of customer demand.

The speaker comes in a choice of Coal Black, Arctic White, or Storm Grey textured finishes and has a simple-to-use, polished aluminium control panel on top, catering to a variety of tastes and interior styles.

Finally, Audio Pro says the MkII's acoustics have been improved.

The acclaimed Swedish audio brand also says we should expect to see a wide range of additional Audio Pro speakers using the company’s triple-choice multi-room music platform in the coming months – including further solutions adapted to both room size and aesthetics.

The Audio Pro Addon C5 MkII is now available at Audio Pro and will retail for £300 / $350 / €350 (which is around AU$615).

