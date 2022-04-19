Audio Pro announces new A28 and A38 wireless multi-room ready speakers

Audio Pro has just launched A28 and A38, next-generation "soundbar killer" speaker pairs that now support the company's much-praised trio of multi-room streaming options. With these two new propositions, the Swedish audio specialist aims to transform both your music listening and your movie entertainment.

As the smaller model of the siblings, the A28 (below) is well suited for shelves, TV benches and other places where a more compact speaker is preferable – and it can also be wall mounted. Audio Pro tells us it is a deceptively powerful pair of speakers, living up to the Audio Pro mantra of 'small in size, big in sound'.

The bookshelf A28 and floor-standing A38 build on the success of their A26 and A36 predecessors, boasting improved performance with a new streaming chipset and further sonic fine-tuning. The new speakers also benefit from Audio Pro’s updated three-pronged multi-room streaming platform: as well as pairing them with other models in the brand’s speaker range (such as the What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award-winning Addon C10 MkII or Addon C3) to create a multi-room system, they can also be matched with other AirPlay 2 and Google Cast models. Both speakers also offer Spotify Connect and Bluetooth support.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

When space allows, Audio Pro says the A38 (main image) stereo pair will deliver what you need and a little more. As with their smaller siblings, these floor-standing speakers can easily be connected to your TV, allowing you to control them using the remote control.

"Consumers do not need one solution for the TV and another for music listening, because these new speakers are equally suitable in both contexts," says Jens Henriksen, chief sales and marketing officer at Audio Pro.

Want even deeper bass? Both the A28 and A38 have a subwoofer output – and Audio Pro is quick to state that it offers several sub options to suit different rooms and requirements.

The A28 and A38 will be available later this month in two colourways: white and black.

Pricing? Of course. The Audio Pro A28 will retail for £550 / €600 / $600 (which is approximately AU$970), while the Audio Pro A38 is priced priced £800 / €900 / $900 (roughly AU$1412) and will be available from audiopro.com.

MORE:

Consult our extensive back catalogue of Audio Pro reviews

See our pick of the best Sonos alternatives 2022: multi-room music systems

Peruse our selection of the best AirPlay speakers 2022: wireless streaming for Apple devices