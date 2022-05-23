New Audi cars now come with the Apple Music app built-in

New Audi cars now come with Apple Music built-in. The app is being added natively, so you can listen without needing to go through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, plugging in a device or streaming over Bluetooth.

Audi isn't the first to integrate it natively – Porsche won that race. But with Audis being more affordable, its integration will bring native Apple Music support to many more motorists around the world.

Sign in using your Apple ID, enter the verification code you'll be sent, and you can stream Apple Music's full catalogue of 90 million tracks, tens of thousands of playlists, personalised mixes, and genre stations.

Nearly all 2022 models in Europe, North America and Japan will come with the Apple Music app built-in. Any 2022 cars already on the road will receive it via a firmware update.

However, there's no word on whether lossless and spatial audio are supported. Apple Music recently launched on Roku devices without these key features.

Some manufacturers such as BMW, Mini and Volvo already offer Spotify integration as part of their connected car packages, so we're interested to see how intuitively Apple Music works through Audi.

