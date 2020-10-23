Artist-signed Rega Planar 3s up for grabs in Record Store Day charity auction

Regular readers will doubtless need no further introduction to the excellent Rega Planar 3/Elys 2 (a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner) or Record Store Day 2020 – although if you need to be brought up to speed: we loved the Planar 3 so much we went to see it being made in Southend, and the final limited-edition vinyl drop of RSD 2020 is tomorrow.

Why are we telling you this? Ahead of tomorrow's final RSD drop, Rega has launched a charity auction for three of its glorious Planar 3 turntables, signed by three different artists.

Up for grabs is a white Primal Scream-signed option (main photo), a black Fatboy Slim autographed deck (Mr. Cook's thoughtfully written in white so you can see his message) and a red Planar 3 that has been touched – and indeed signed – by Nothing But Thieves' talented hands.

The artists have signed one turntable each to raise money for official RSD charity partner Warchild UK, whose work with children and young people in conflicted and war-torn areas aims to change the systems and practices that affect them.

At the time of writing, the highest bids for each turntable in the trio range from £320 to £700, with the Fatboy Slim-signed Planar 3 garnering the most attention. But it could all change – the auction ends on Monday 2nd November at just after 9am BST (4am ET, 1am PDT).

If you're looking for a unique turntable (and one that just happens to be one of the best value decks on the market) this is the auction for you. And it's all for charity!

MORE:

Record Store Day 2020: how to choose the right record player

10 of the best releases for Record Store Day 2020

Record Store Day 2020 third drop: when each release is available