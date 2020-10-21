The final Record Store Day 2020 drop is this weekend

The Record Store Day 2020 celebrations get back under way this weekend with the third and final Record Store Day date scheduled for this year.

Not sure which vinyl to keep an eye out for on Saturday? We've put together a list of all the releases in the Record Store Day third drop, and compiled a list of 10 of the best records out over all three drops.

Originally set to take place in April, there have now been three Record Store Day drop dates on which you can buy the official Record Store Day releases. Having already added to our collections on Saturday 29 August and Saturday 26 September, the third and final drop is this Saturday, 24 October.

As the Record Store Day organisers said in a statement at the announcement of the new event: "The focus of these three RSD Drop dates is on supporting the stores, as well as the artists, labels, distribution and every other business behind the scenes making record stores work. This current RSD 2020 plan to spread the spotlight and the support over three months, was made with as much available information as possible, and gives the largest number of stores a chance to participate globally in the strangest Record Store Day ever.

"RSD will be using the guidance of government and scientific experts to ensure these RSD Drop dates are as socially responsible and safe for all involved as possible. Don't necessarily expect all the normal in-store celebrations and events as these changes have been made to allow customers to get the RSD product safely in a socially distanced world."

Spreading the occasion over three dates should help ease pressure on record shops and those in the industry who make Record Store Day happen – and allows for differing levels of lockdown around the world. And we certainly see no harm in having more days for celebrating vinyl and our favourite record shops.

Record Store Day Black Friday is still scheduled for 27th November, while Record Store Day 2021 should take place on 17 April next year.