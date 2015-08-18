The Apple Music Festival will take place over ten nights from 19th to 28th September at the Roundhouse in London. UK residents can apply to win tickets through Apple Music or other media partners, including the London Evening Standard. The first four headline acts to be announced are One Direction, Pharrell Williams, Florence + The Machine and Disclosure.

Previously known as the iTunes Festival, the event has been renamed in recognition of Apple’s new streaming service. Performances will be broadcast live on Apple Music, with extra coverage on Beats 1 radio. Backstage news and footage will appear on Apple Music Connect.

For those not lucky enough to win tickets, coverage of all performances can be viewed on all iOS devices, Mac, PC or Apple TV.

