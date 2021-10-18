Apple MacBook Pro 2021 promises 'game-changing' Spatial Audio sound system

Apple has unveiled its "most advanced" MacBook Pro ever. The high-end laptop features a 120Hz mini LED display and a six-speaker sound system that Apple says is "the best audio system in a notebook".

Aimed at developers, video producers and and musicians, the 2021 MacBook Pro comes in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. Prices start at £2399 / $2499 (around AU$4500) for the 16-inch, and £1899 / $1999 (around AU$3500) for the smaller screen size, so it's not cheap.

Still, these models are the first to feature Apple's new M1 Pro and Max chips, which the company claims are "the most powerful ever" to be put into a laptop. They also get a six-speaker audio system that comprises two tweeters for "a clearer soundstage" and four woofers said to deliver "80 percent more bass" than any previous MacBook.

The sound system supports Apple Spatial Audio too, so you should get a more immersive effect when listening to Apple Music tracks encoded in Dolby Atmos or watching movies in Dolby Atmos.

(Image credit: Apple)

The microphones has been overhauled, too. Apple says its new "studio-quality" mics have a lower noise floor (the amount of noise generated by the device itself), which should result in clearer voice recordings and video calls.

As for the display, it features the mini LED "Pro Motion" 120Hz technology found in the new iPad Pro, plus 1600 nits at peak brightness and a 1,000,000: 1 contrast ratio.

Last but not least, there's a snazzy new camera. Pop open the laptop's lid and you'll find an iPhone-style notch that houses the new 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The tiny snapper taps into Apple's racy new chips to enhance video quality and bless users with "more natural-looking skin tones".

The new generation MacBook Pro is available to order from Apple's website now. It should work a treat with both the newly announced AirPods 3 wireless earbuds, and the HomePod Mini smart speaker, which now comes in orange, red and blue.

