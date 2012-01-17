Trending

Apple launches paid recycling scheme in the UK

Apple is the latest tech firm to join the recycling bandwagon, offering cash for old iDevices

Apple has partnered with Dataserv to offer its own UK paid recycling service which lets you trade in any leftover iDevices and other gadgets (including laptops and desktops), for a bit of cash.

Our sister site Stuff.tv has had a play around on Apple's Recycling site to see what it could get for a 16GB black iPhone 4, and the answer is a reasonably generous £177.

But Stuff.tv says the same test on Mazuma Mobile revealed a much better reward of £205 (or a £225 Argos voucher), so it still pays to shop around to get the best deal.

