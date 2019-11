The rumour mill has of course been churning for months now, with specifications set to include a higher resolution, 2048 x 1536 Retina display, and a bigger storage capacity, should you believe them.

A new incarnation of Apple's iOS and possibly a better camera are also expected to be on the latest iPad.

Should the iPad 3 be announced in early March we can expect it to go on sale, based on previous Apple launches, within a few weeks both in the US and UK.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.Join us on Facebook.