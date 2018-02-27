Apple is to introduce security changes that will prevent earlier models of its Apple TV from accessing the iTunes Store. The upgrade will also affect Windows XP and Vista PCs.

From 25th May, owners will no longer be able to make new purchases from the iTunes Store or re-download previous purchases. Those with second, third, fourth (pictured top) and fifth generation Apple TVs will receive the update.

Apple officially branded the first-gen TV 'obsolete' a few years ago, but this could be the final nail in the coffin for the legacy streamer.

