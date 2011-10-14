Digital UK has confirmed that all analogue TV transmissions will end on October 24th 2012.

Northern Ireland will be the last place to have the 80-year-old analogue TV technology switched off.

It will also mean the end for teletext-based services, such as BBC Ceefax, as the spectrum is freed up for high-speed wireless and smartphone networks.

TV broadcasting began in August 1932 with a series of analogue test transmissions. The BBC began broadcasting a proper TV schedule in 1936.

The first place in the UK to have its analogue TV signal switched off was Whitehaven in Cumbria in 2007.

There are just four remaining regions to switch over to digital TV next year: London, Meridian, Tyne Tees and Northern Ireland.

