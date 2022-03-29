Amazon PS5 restock confirmed for 30th March – but there's a catch

Amazon US has confirmed a major PS5 restock for 30th March 2022. The catch is that it will consist of PS5 Digital Editions only – no disc consoles.

"Amazon Prime customers will be given priority access to the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition on 3/30 at 8am PST," reads Amazon's updated product page.

Amazon last restocked the PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99 MSRP) on 27th November last year, so today's news is a pretty big deal.

There's still no word on how many units Amazon has but the latest tweet from the official @AmazonGames Twitter account reads, "See you there, while supplies last".

Hmmm. You might want to boost your chances of success with these simple tips:

Add the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition to your basket at Amazon now

1. Join Amazon Prime (using this 30-day free Prime trial if needs be). Members get priority access to Amazon PS5 restocks.

2. Add the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition to your shopping cart ahead of time. It'll boost your chance of making it to the checkout before others.

3. Buy an Amazon virtual gift card for the amount of the PS5 you're buying. That way, it rules out any potential foul-ups between Amazon and your bank, which could lead to a cancelled order.

Tomorrow’s Amazon restock is generating plenty of excitement, so make sure you try to place your order as soon the sale begins at 8am PST / 11am EST.

Looking for a PS5 disc edition? Walmart+ customers get priority access to PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks in the US.

Head over to our PS5 restock news page for all the latest tips and buying advice. And for a full breakdown of the console crisis, here's why you can't find a PS5.

