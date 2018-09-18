Amazon planning "high-end hi-fi" range with Alexa voice control

Not content with its existing range of Alexa voice-controlled speakers such as the Dot and Echo 2, Amazon is now gunning for the hi-fi market proper according to CBNC.

An entire family of new Alexa-controlled products is apparently in the wings, including an amplifier, receiver and subwoofer. Oh, and a voice-controlled microwave.

Details remain scarce at this point, but CNBC reports there could be eight new Alexa devices by the end of this year, including an in-car gadget.

Amazon has already had huge success with its existing speakers such as the Echo 2

Following hot-on-the heels of Amazon's recently released Fire TV Cube video streamer, a fusion of its Amazon Echo speaker and Fire TV stick , it seems the US retail giant is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to become the de facto standard for voice control in the home - and the car.

We're intrigued to know what Amazon's definition of "high-end hi-fi" will turn out to be, but given the success of its existing range of audio products, anything's possible.

