Amazon might launch its own range of TVs next month

Amazon is reportedly launching its own range of TVs. The Amazon-branded sets would be made by third parties like TCL, and come with Alexa built in, Business Insider reports.

The TVs, which Amazon is said to be designing in-house, would range in size from 55 to 75 inches, so it looks like the company isn't only targeting the mass market. As yet there is no confirmation on a launch date, although it could be as soon as next month in the US.

This wouldn't be Amazon's first foray into the world of TV hardware. As well as its range of Fire TV streaming sticks (and Fire TV Cube), it sells TVs from TCL, Insignia and Toshiba that run Amazon's Fire TV software, and has an AmazonBasics-branded TV in India. But an Amazon-branded set would show the firm is getting even more serious about its televisual ambitions.

