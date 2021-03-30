Amazon Fire HD deals: get up to $65 off a ton of top tablets

Amazon has rolled out a boatload of massive markdowns on its popular Fire HD tablets. The sale takes $55 off the flagship Fire HD 10, $30 off the Fire HD 8 and $10 off the Fire 7. Grab you wallets, folks – it's officially a Fire deal bonanza!

Let's start with the MVP, the 10-inch Fire HD 10. It boasts a 12-hour battery life, supports Dolby Atmos and comes with Alexa voice smarts. We rated the 32GB version five stars at the original MSRP of $150, but you can now pick one up for just $95 – an absolute steal. The 64GB model has also been slashed, from $190 to $125.

Working with a slightly smaller budget? Try the five-star Fire HD 8. It gets you the same 12 hour battery life and Alexa voice assistant, packed into a slightly smaller device with an 8-inch HD screen. The 32GB version is down from $90 to $60; the 64GB model drops from $120 to $90.

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB tablet $149.99 $94.99

This five-star tablet offers a lot of screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's ecosystem, don't miss this $55 saving.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB tablet $89.99 $59.99

This five-star tablet has an 8-inch Full HD display that's perfect for watching your favorite shows, playing games and reading ebooks. Good battery life, USB-C charging and apps galore only add to its appeal. A bargain buy at $60.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 7 16GB $49.99 $39.99

Amazon's cheapest tablet boasts more power and more storage than its predecessor. You get a 7in screen and, thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play videos. A brilliant budget all-rounder at $40.View Deal

Both Fire HDs come packed with top streaming services such as Hulu, HBO Max and Amazon Music HD, so you’ll be able to easily access your favorite songs, movies and more. They also boast a new hands-free gaming mode, wireless charging and dual cameras.

In the mood for a monster bargain? The Amazon Fire 7 16GB, the company's most affordable tablet, is now reduced to just $40. You'll have to make do with a mono speaker and a non-HD display, but $40 is serious bang for buck. In fact, it's less than you'd pay for an official iPad Pro case!

Lastly, there's $30 off the Fire HD 8 Plus (was $110, now $80). It boasts the same display and battery life as the standard Fire HD 8, but you get an extra gigabyte of RAM and faster charging.

While it's true that Amazon regularly discounts its own devices – the new Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker is also reduced to $80 – it's also true that those prices snap back to their MSRPs all too quickly. So if you're in the market for a tablet deal, head over to Amazon today.

