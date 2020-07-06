Amazon deal: save up to 60% on Ultimate Ears wireless speakers

Ultimate Ears is behind some of the best (and best-value) Bluetooth speakers on the planet, so when a deal comes along it's worth paying attention – especially when there's a serious saving to be had, as there is now until the 12th July.

Amazon is currently offering up to 60 per cent off four UE wireless speakers – the Megablast, Megaboom, Boom 3 and Boom 2 Lite. All offer rugged, portable, waterproof designs, 360-degree sound and the ability to pair with other Ultimate Ears speakers. The Megablast has wi-fi streaming too.

They're typically excellent performers and, now with hefty discounts, are even more appealing companions for those summertime picnics in the park.

Ultimate Ears Megablast £270 £120 at Amazon

The five-star Megablast is one of the biggest portable Bluetooth speakers in Ultimate Ears' arsenal. This first-gen version has wi-fi streaming, built-in Alexa, a 16-hour battery and delivers a full-on energetic sound. This is a whole lot of speaker for little money. Five stars.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megaboom £250 £83 at Amazon

Megaboom in name, not megaboomy in nature, this Bluetooth speaker is a talented performer. Again, this isn't the latest version available, but it still packs excellent features – 20 hours' battery, a waterproof design and a 3.5mm input. Five stars.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 £94 £73.50 at Amazon

The Boom 3 is a fun speaker with an ultra-portable design and loud, punchy sound that will appeal to many. If there’s another Bluetooth speaker that combines style and ruggedness so confidently, we’ve yet to see it. Four stars.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite £170 £63 at Amazon

Not the newest UE speaker, but with 360-degree immersive surround sound, a waterproof IPX7 rating, 15-hours of playtime and 30m Bluetooth range all tied up with £100 saving, it's nevertheless a great-value one.View Deal

