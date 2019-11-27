Amazon Black Friday: Award-winning Klipsch earbuds now 39% off

There are thousands of headphones discounted for Black Friday 2019, so which one to choose? Well, if you're after a great-sounding pair of budget wired earbuds, then the answer is this one below.

The Klipsch R6ii earbuds, which won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year and remain among our favourites, are currently enjoying a 39 per cent discount, now just $57.73.

"The Klipsch R6i IIs are a great pair of headphones that look and feel as if they should be more expensive, and give you a five-star sound quality without an ounce of reservation," as we said in our review – and that was when they were at their original price.

So if you're looking for cheap headphones for yourself or someone else's stocking, or perhaps a second pair to chuck in a bag while your wireless headphones are charging, these Klipschs are ideal.

MORE:

Klipsch R6i II review

The best Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones deals Black Friday 2019

How to choose the right pair of headphones

