AirPods Max deal: rare discount on Apple wireless headphones

The first ever deal on the Apple AirPods Max has arrived! Amazon has discounted the Silver and Space Grey versions by $18, knocking them down from $550 to $532.

Again, this is the first time we've seen an AirPods Max deal so this offer simply cannot be ignored – particularly if you already had your beady eye on these five-star headphones. They don't put a foot wrong, sonically speaking.

Looking for new pair of Apple-focussed wireless headphones? You know what to do...

AirPods Max (Silver/Space Grey) $550 $532 at Amazon

We called the AirPods Max headphones "hands down the best wireless noise-cancellers you can buy" and we stand by every word of it. This deal gets you the Silver or Space Grey model at a rare discount. Our advice? Snap up a pair while you can.View Deal

It's not often we see Apple products discounted, so this AirPods Max deal is quite the treat.

The AirPods Max sit near the top of our highly competitive best wireless headphones list as the best-sounding wireless headphones on the market. For Apple users, they're quite simply the best performing wireless headphones you can buy – and not by a small margin. (Even if the Sony WH-1000XM4 are better value).

The AirPods Max's authenticity, detail, crispness and spaciousness elevate their audio quality so far above the competition that comparison starts to become a little redundant, and you instead begin to consider these noise-cancelling headphones alongside proper hi-fi products.

Unsurprisingly, you do need an iPhone or iPad in order to get the most out of the AirPods Max. They will work with non-Apple products using standard Bluetooth 5.0, but you’ll miss out on many of their unique features, such as spatial audio and Siri voice control.

Still, if you're an Apple user who loves a bargain, this AirPods Max deal could be just the ticket. Grab the Space Grey or Silver version for $532 at Amazon now. There's no word on how long the deal will last, so don't miss your chance.

MORE:

Thinking of upgrading? AirPods 2 vs AirPods Pro: which is better?

Find the best headphones deals around

Or browse our ultimate list of the best wireless earbuds