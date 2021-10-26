AirPods 3 now on sale – but should you buy them?

Today is the day that the Apple AirPods 3 go on sale. They're available to order now and ship next week – but should you splash out on Cupertino's latest true wireless earbuds or stay loyal to the (cheaper) AirPods 2?

We can't make the decision for you, but having just reviewed the AirPods 3, we can give you some ammo...

The AirPods 3 (£169 / $179 / AU$279) cost slightly more than their predecessors but boast a host of upgrades. Battery life is stronger (a total of 30 hours compared to 24 hours), and their design, with its shorter AirPods Pro-like stems, is a lot sleeker.

The really big news, however, is that the 3rd Generation AirPods join the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro in supporting full spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking. That means users can take advantage of Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio tracks from the Apple Music catalogue, but also get a theatre-like experience with movies and TV shows from, say, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

The immersive tech even works with FaceTime, so if you're on a call with multiple people, the person on the lefthand-side of your screen sounds as though they're coming from the left. Very cool.

In terms of sound quality, the AirPods have never been the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market but they do boast a new "low distortion" driver. In our recent four-star review, we praised Apple's newest buds for their "easygoing" sound and noted that their "bolder bass" helps them sound "slightly fuller" than the AirPods 2.

The new buds also get Adaptive EQ, which was introduced with the AirPods Pro and means the headphones will tune the sound they produce in real-time based on how they fit in the ear. They're blessed with Audio Sharing, too, which allows an Apple device's audio to be played simultaneously through two sets of AirPods.

Lastly, the AirPods 3 have a small skin sensor that can detect when they’re in your ears. Apple says it’s a more accurate type of wearing sensor than the proximity sensors in its other AirPods, so the new buds should reliably turn themselves off when not in your ears.

Hopefully that's made the picture a little clear, for those hovering over the 'view deal' button above. Basically, the AirPods 3 are a significant step closer to the AirPods Pro, both in terms of features and price.

If the new tech doesn't appeal, or you're not an Apple Music subscriber, then the AirPods 2 could be the better option. Especially as you can now pick them up for £119 / $129 / AU$219 (or less, thanks to this week's Best AirPods deals).

