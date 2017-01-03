Apple's decision to remove the 3.5mm jack for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and Samsung's plan to drop it from the S8, has raised the question of what to do with your standard headphones - apart from binning them and replacing them with a wireless alternative?

The AirJack could be the answer. It's a device that lets any device with a 3.5mm jack play audio via aptX Bluetooth. Plug your headphones into the AirJack, or connect it to an aux input via a 3.5mm or RCA adapter, and you will be able to stream music from Bluetooth devices.

MORE: CES 2017 – news, highlights, best new products

The AirJack has a magnetic connection on the back and you can also clip it onto your clothes, while a button on the front controls playback and phone calls. The housing is made out of moulded ABS plastic, so it should survive if you drop it.

According to its IndieGogo campaign page, the AirJack has a range of 50ft and a battery life of 32 hours.

You can back it for $37 (£30), with worldwide shipping expected in March.

MORE: The Gearbox Automatic will sync your vinyl with Spotify