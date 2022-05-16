A cheaper Apple TV streamer will reportedly arrive this year

A cheaper Apple TV streamer will arrive this year, according to one analyst. Seeing as the analyst in question is Ming-Chi Kuo, the best-regarded Apple analyst around, we have good reason to believe it.

Kuo tweeted that a new Apple TV device would arrive in the second half of this year, and that it would "improve cost structure" – that's analyst speak for "it'll be cheaper". He added that Apple's "aggressive" strategy would help it "close the gap with its competitors".

Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.May 13, 2022 See more

The Apple TV HD costs £139 ($149, AU$209), but is undercut by plenty of streamers made by Amazon, Roku and Google. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Google Chromecast with Google TV and Roku Streaming Stick+ all sell for less than half the price, and they all pack 4K, whereas the entry-level Apple TV has to make do with HD.

With 4K (finally) becoming standard, we would expect a slimmed-down Apple TV to still offer the resolution over HD. And the price? Apple doesn't try to undercut its rivals, as that would damage its brand prestige, but we could see an Apple TV selling for around £70 ($85, AU$120).

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts on 6th June, but we don't expect to see the new Apple TV there. A safer bet is that it'll arrive in the autumn, around the same time as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

