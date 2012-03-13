Music download service 7Digital has upgraded its Android app to bring compatibility with the Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 operating system, a new user interface with swipe navigation and enhanced performance.

The updated app is designed to take full advantage of the new functionality in Android 4.0, including Android Near Field Communication (NFC) technology.

This allows users to share music by simply touching their Android 4.0 tablets or smartphones together.

At the same time, 7Digital has also updated its iOS app to support iOS 5.

And the 7Digital Windows Phone app, with an integrated Metro user interface, has also been completed and will soon be available at the Windows Phone Marketplace.

