55in Hisense Roku TV down to bargain Best Buy price

Anyone looking to fill a big screen gap in their lives ought to head over to Best Buy before stocks of this Hisense Roku TV run out.

The 55in Hisense 55R7E Roku TV offers bags of value, and then some more. It's a direct-lit, 4K HDR LED TV with one of the very best smart platforms around and the high chance of very good picture performance too.

While it's not a set we've tested, this R7 is part of the same series as the Hisense R50B7120UK - a recently reviewed five-star Roku TV which offers extraordinary value for money. The only major differences, on paper, are that this one at Best Buy has a larger screen and a more powerful speaker system too.

55in Hisense Roku TV 4K HDR $330 $270 at Best Buy

Pick up a big screen TV with one of the smartest platforms around for under $300. There's a 2 x 10W speaker system, 3 x HDMI and access to just about any app you need. If it's anything like the R7 we tested in the UK, then this is a killer TV.

The built-in Roku TV platform offers access to Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO GO, HBO NOW, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and over 4,000 other apps.

Alongside the three HDMIs is a USB input and outputs for optical and headphones cables. The Roku smartphone app offers wireless headphone listening options.

If you can't quite squeeze in a 55in TV, then the R7 is also available in 50in and 43in sizes.

