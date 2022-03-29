5.1 surround sound for YouTube TV is on the way to Roku and Android/Googe TV

YouTube TV, YouTube's live TV/DVR service, is going to be updated, bringing 5.1 surround sound support to more devices like Roku and Google/Android TV.

Currently, YouTube TV supports 5.1 surround sound on certain Samsung, LG, and Vizio devices as well as Cast-based Chromecasts. Google has announced its been testing 5.1 surround on Roku and Google/Android TV, so these are going to be the next devices that get 5.1 support.

However, Google has plans to bring 5.1 surround sound to YouTube TV on even more devices, including Apple/Amazon Fire TV and game consoles, but these plans are reportedly still being worked on behind-the-scenes, so there's going to be a wait.

While Google is testing 5.1 surround on Roku and Google/Android TV, the tech company declined to mention a release date or even a timeline as to when YouTube TV will be updated next. Though, with this announcement, the update likely isn't too far off.

Naturally, you'll need an audio system capable of outputting 5.1 surround sound to take advantage of this YouTube TV update when it does drop, and YouTube does give out the disclaimer that 5.1 surround may not be available on all content.

You can check to see if 5.1 surround is available for the specific content you're watching by visiting the Stats for nerds page for your video, and if under the Codecs section you see "ac-3 (381)" that means 5.1 surround is available.

While we don't know yet when 5.1 surround will be available for all YouTube TV users, more support is encouraging, and as the months go by, we're only likely to see more devices get support.

