YouTube TV readying 4K streaming and offline downloads

YouTube has announced a new "add-on" package for YouTube TV that lets viewers stream shows in 4K or save them to their DVR for offline viewing.

In a blog post today, YouTube's Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan also told investors the new features would bring "unlimited concurrent streams at home, so the whole family can enjoy YouTube TV on different screens at once."

Currently, YouTube TV users are limited to three concurrent streams whereas rival streaming service Netflix allows 4K streaming on up to four devices – provided you subscribe to its premium tier, of course.

YouTube TV subscribers currently pay $65 per month for 85+ live TV channels, plus a host of on-demand movies and TV shows. It's thought the upcoming 4K "add-on" will trigger a price hike, though YouTube has yet to confirm anything.

There's also no word on what 4K content will be make available. YouTube already offers a handful of 4K movies to buy or rent but there's talk of the company offering major live sporting events – such as the Olympics and the Super Bowl – in 4K, too.

The blog post does make it clear why YouTube TV is raising its game: while most YouTube videos are watched on mobile, TV is the company's "fastest area of growth".

There's no official release date for the new features, but 9to5Google has spotted that the latest version of the YouTube TV app offers offline viewing on selected Android devices.

