Following the re-launch of 4oD on Channel4.com, Channel 4 has launched a free, bespoke 4oD iPhone app and updated its existing iPad app.

Available to download from the Apple app store, the 4oD app will allow viewers to catch up with Channel 4 programmes from the last 30 days wherever they are, on whichever Apple iOS device they own.

Both the 4oD iPad and 4oD iPhone applications can now be browsed in 3G, but video playback is only available via wi-fi.

A search functionality has been included in the 4oD iPhone app and added to the 4oD iPad app, enabling users to find their favourite programmes by typing in the name of the show in the new search menu.

For the first time, there will also be a direct link to Channel 4's content on iTunes, offering users the chance to download to own Channel 4 shows, but there will be a charge for this service.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook