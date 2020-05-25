Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s High End Week!

In light of the cancellation of the High End Munich 2020 hi-fi show, which would have taken place earlier this month, we have decided to host our own high-end hi-fi celebration. So please, hide your credit cards and chequebooks (don't say we didn't warn you) and join us.

This week on What Hi-Fi? will be dedicated to high-end hi-fi – products that innovate and set benchmarks; kit that, most importantly, delivers music in the purest, most faithful ways possible.

So what do we have lined up? In addition to a slew of new product announcements, we have no less than four fresh reviews for you, including Cambridge Audio's flagship Edge A integrated amplifier and Audiovector's R1 Arreté speakers.

We've also taken a look back at the success stories from High End Munich 2019, to see which products really made their mark once they made it to our test rooms.

We'll also be indulging in some true 'hi-fi porn', rounding up some of the most illustrious, expensive and technically clever kit on the planet.

And you won't want to miss the backstory behind Rega's mother of turntables, the Naiad, nor our system builders of truly terrific, top-end kit. You can even test your knowledge with our high-end quiz. And that's not all...

Monday

Audiovector R1 Arreté review

Audiolab's 6000A Play streaming amplifier is a fusion of two five-star products

High End Munich retrospective: success stories from the 2019 show

British hi-fi brand Leak returns with its first product in 40 years

Best What Hi-Fi? Temptations of the past decade

Best high-end record players 2020: ultimate premium turntables