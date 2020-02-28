High End Munich 2020 show cancelled due to coronavirus

High End Munich has been cancelled for 2020, the latest event to fall victim to the spread of coronavirus.

The High End Society's annual event has become arguably the biggest hi-fi show in the world and a popular event for launching new products. It was due to take place between 14th May and 17th May.

A brief announcement has been posted on the organiser's Facebook page: "The HIGH END 2020, planned for May 14th to 17th, has been cancelled due to the current intensified development regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus. We will keep you in the loop."

It's the latest tech show to fall victim to coronavirus following the cancellation of Mobile World Congress (MWC) and the Geneva Motor Show.

Following the brief announcement on Facebook, an official statement has been released, which reads as follows: "The HIGH END 2020 trade show, planned for May 14 to 17, has been cancelled due to the current worsening trend with respect to the spread of the novel coronavirus. This decision was reached by the HIGH END SOCIETY Service GmbH upon consideration of all criteria in close cooperation with the Board of the HIGH END SOCIETY e.V.

"Given that in addition to the countries affected in Asia, infections in Italy have rapidly increased within a few days, it is unclear how the virus will continue to spread in Europe. As organisers of an international trade show, we consider it our responsibility, on the one hand, to safeguard the health of all stakeholders, and on the other hand, to work towards averting possible economic losses of the exhibitors.

"Since the rapid spread of the virus in China in mid-January, we have been weighing the possible consequences for the exhibition planned in May. The situation was re-assessed each day by monitoring not only the global spread of the coronavirus but also the international trade show and exhibition scene. In addition to the special situation for Chinese exhibitors, over the past few weeks, we have increasingly received inquiries from other companies as to whether the strained situation would have an impact on the HIGH END 2020.

"A total of 500 trade visitors from 40 countries had registered for the HIGH END 2020 trade show. You will be informed on the latest news concerning the cancellation. Trade visitors and end users who have already purchased a ticket for the HIGH END 2020 will naturally receive a refund."