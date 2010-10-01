Trending

Dell Streak review

Neither here nor there in terms of size, the 5in Streak from Dell isn't as sharp or as punchy as its leading rivals Tested at £450.00

Review 



Falls between two stools, and not that gracefully: not a class leader



  • Big screen for the price
  • decent enough pictures
  • fair spec



  • Big verging on clunky
  • vision and especially sound can be bettered

The 02-exclusive, Android-enabled Dell is an unusual device.

With its 5in screen, it's bigger than most phones, yet notably smaller than tablets such as Apple's iPad. So, does Dell have a true unique selling proposition or merely an oddity?

As a phone, it's hard to avoid the latter conclusion. Holding the Dell vertically to make a call works well enough, but it feels – and looks – odd.

Rotate the Streak horizontally, though, and it comes into its own. Viewing Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is, Jar Jar Binks aside, an enjoyable and entertaining experience, although it's neither as or punchy as its leading competitors.

It's a shame you can't load DiVx files either, although at least the fitted 512MB memory can be boosted by Micro SD up to 32GB. You can also buy a £55 dock (with HDMI out) to hook up to your TV.

Musically, the Dell is more challenged. The supplied earbuds are very poor: upgrade them and you can inject some pace and punch, but the basic sound is too muddled to be enjoyable.

Specifications



Input Devices

Input MethodTouchscreen

Display and Graphics

Screen TypeLCD
Screen Size12.7 cm (5")
Screen Resolution800 x 480

Network and Communication

Contract TypeSIM-free
Wireless LANYes
Bluetooth StandardBluetooth 2.1
GPS ReceiverYes
Multi-SIM SupportedNo
Number of SIM Card Supported1
Cellular Network SupportedGSM 850
Near Field CommunicationNo
Cellular Data Connectivity TechnologyGPRS
BluetoothYes
Cellular Generation3.5G

Technical Information

Sensor TypeAccelerometer
Phone StyleBar

Processor and Chipset

Processor TypeSnapdragon
Processor ModelQSD8250
Processor Speed1 GHz
Processor ManufacturerQualcomm

Battery Information

Battery Talk Time9.80 Hour
Battery Standby Time400 Hour

Touchscreen Information

Touchscreen TypeCapacitive
Multi-touch ScreenYes
TouchscreenYes

General Information

Product NameDell Streak
Product ModelStreak
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.dell.co.uk
Brand NameDell
Product TypeSmartphone
ManufacturerDell Technologies
Manufacturer Part NumberSTRK-957

Camera

Rear Camera Resolution5 Megapixel
Front CameraSingle
Built-in FlashYes

Software

Operating SystemAndroid
Operating System VersionAndroid 2.2 Froyo

Interfaces-Ports

USB StandardUSB 2.0
USBYes

Memory

Memory Card SlotYes
Maximum Memory Card Size Supported32 GB
Built-in Memory512 MB
Memory Card SupportedmicroSD

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate218.3 g
Width78.7 mm
Depth10.2 mm
Height152.4 mm
ColourBlack
Dimensions152.4 mm (H): 78.7 mm (W): 10.2 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • Streak Smartphone
  • Battery
  • Detachable 30pin/USB Cable with Cable Clip
  • Power Supply Unit
  • Quickstart Guide
  • USB Stereo Headset
  • 16GB microSD Memory Card
  • Microfiber Pouch

Video

Integrated TV TunerNo

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year