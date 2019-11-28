The best Black Friday 2019 soundbar deals

Want a cinematic experience from the comfort of your couch? Why, of course you do. Whether it's the latest Hollywood blockbuster, a binge-worthy Netflix series or your weekly fix of Monday Night Football, a decent soundbar will improve your viewing immeasurably – simply and, especially now with Black Friday soundbar deals around, cheaply.

Soundbars and soundbases are an easy and space-efficient way of boosting your TV's sound performance without cluttering your lounge with multiple speakers and a chunky AV amplifier. Just pop a soundbar in front of your TV (or below it if you're wall-mounting) and you're good to go!

The best bit is there are some impressively cheap soundbars and soundbases out there, as well as some excellent premium options if you're partnering with a bigger, more expensive TV. The best products offer impressive sound, with some models supporting next-generation Dolby Atmos audio for a more immersive sound.

Plenty of models are discounted across online retailers, so there's a good chance you'll find a cut-price soundbar that fits the bill, and your budget. Here's our pick of the best deals on a number of sound-boosting soundbar solutions.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now well underway, it's the perfect time to start looking out for even bigger savings...

Sony HTS100F Soundbar $130 $98 at Walmart

This budget two-channel 120-watt soundbar boasts Bluetooth streaming as well as S-Force Pro Front Surround tech to fill your room with sound. There's no separate subwoofer but this is still a scorching deal for under $100.

Sony HT-MT300 Soundbar $350 $198 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed over $150 of this Sony model and wireless sub. Sony's claims its built-in 'Sofa Mode' allows you to feel the bass effects even if you choose to place the subwoofer is placed underneath the couch. A solid saving in our eyes.

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System $250 $200 at Crutchfield

At just 55cm, this is one of the most compact soundbars we've ever seen. That makes it perfect for those who need something to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom TV.

Samsung HW-N650 soundbar $400 $208 at Amazon

The HW-N650 delivers an impressive 360 watts of power through its 5.1 drivers, and has a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth to boot. And, Samsung's Acoustic Beam Technology should help deliver a more cinematic experience from the space in front of your TV.

Samsung HW-Q60R Soundbar $500 $280 at Best Buy

You can save a healthy $220 on this impressive 360-watt soundbar and wireless subwoofer. It features a couple of clever features: Acoustic Beam tech aims to deliver immersive sound, plus Adaptive Sound Control claims to be able to optimizes audio for each scene.

LG SL8YG soundbar $800 $477 at WorldWideStereo

Tuned by British audio experts Meridian, this LG soundbar implements Dolby Atmos well and supports hi-res audio. There's plenty of smart connectivity, too, with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. A serious soundbar with a $300 saving.

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar $300 $275 at Amazon

You can now save $90 on this fantastic HDMI-toting soundbar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced character. Worth every penny - even at its non-discounted price.

Samsung HW-Q90R soundbar $1700 $1398 at WorldWideStereo

Samsung's all-singing, all-dancing flagship soundbar sets itself apart from the competition with wireless rear speakers and four upward-firing drivers for a truly immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround experience.