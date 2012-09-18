Trending

Braven 625s review

Rugged, versatile and wireless: your new festival friend? Tested at £150

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Purists may frown but for portable practicality, the Braven has a place

For

  • Solid design
  • charges smartphones
  • wireless sound via Bluetooth
  • good battery life

Against

  • Sound lacks weight
  • some hardness to voices can get a bit wearing

Braven is a new name to us. A look at the US company’s website will tell you it’s a brand not lacking in confidence: a banner text at the top of the page proclaims “the world’s most talented speaker”.

There are three Bluetooth speakers in the range, with nigh-on identical dimensions at a glance. This is the middle model, which in fact has slightly different speakers compared with the entry-level Braven 600 and the aptX-enabled Braven 650.

Braven 625s: Design and build

With a shock-resistant rubber casing, water-resistant carry case and even

an LED flashlight, it’s certainly built for adventure.

All three of Braven’s speakers have a rechargeable battery and the 625s’s is good for up to 16 hours of playback time. The Bluetooth speaker works for music playback and hands-free voice calls thanks to the inclusion of a mic.

On the side you’ll find a 3.5mm input for non-Bluetooth devices and a 3.5mm output for connecting to other speakers (the relevant cable is supplied).

Last but not least, there’s a USB connection that will not only power that mini torch but also lets you charge connected devices – a bonus if you’re away for a few days.

At 16cm wide and 6.5cm tall it’s certainly compact. It has a reassuringly outdoors-y design, and should withstand a weekend away without you having to worrying too much about scratching the casing or damaging the device.

Braven 625s

Braven 625s

Braven 625s: Sound quality

Sonically it does its best to deliver bass lines but even at high volume never quite musters up much punch or power. This is more forgivable than the thin, hard-sounding higher frequencies. The 625s avoids sounding too harsh, even at loud volume, but there’s an edge to voices that can become a little wearing.

For sound quality, you can do better, but the Braven still has plenty of merit. If you value the wireless portability, need a solid, outdoor-friendly design and fancy being able to charge your devices when you’re out and about in the wilderness, then it’s worth considering.

See all our dock system Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.braven.com
Brand NameBraven
Product SeriesSix
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerBraven
Manufacturer Part NumberBZ625GOB
Product NameBraven 625s
Product Model625s

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response145 Hz
Maximum Frequency Response15 kHz
PortableYes

Audio

Subwoofer TypePassive
RMS Output Power3 W
Wireless SpeakersYes

Physical Characteristics

Width16 cm
Depth4.6 cm
Weight Approximate328.9 g
Height6.4 cm
ColourGrey
Dimensions6.4 cm (H): 16 cm (W): 4.6 cm (D)

Power Description

Power SourceBattery

Network and Communication

BluetoothYes

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes