Best Televisions 2016

Product of the year
Best 47-52in TV
Samsung UE49KS8000
“A stunning all-round performance from Samsung’s flagship flatscreen TV”
Best buys
Best 32-39in TV
Sony KDL-32WD603
“For a small TV on a budget, this is a fantastic choice”
Best 65in TV under £3000
Samsung UE65KS9000
“Another fantastic 4K HDR TV from Samsung that suggests LCD TVs aren’t going anywhere any time soon”
Best 40-46in TV
Panasonic TX-40DX600B
“This small-screen wonder offers an appealing 4K experience at an affordable price”
Best 52-60in TV £2000+
LG OLED55C6V
“LG continues its fine form with this impressive-looking, future-proofed 4K OLED TV”
Best 52-60in TV under £2000
Samsung UE55KS7000
“Remarkable picture quality at a reasonable price - what’s there not to like?”
Best 65in TV £3000+
LG OLED65E6V
“From aesthetics via sound quality to picture performance, this 4K OLED is a TV fit for kings”