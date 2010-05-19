These Active noise-cancellers are the type with a battery in a unit on the cable, allowing Audio Technica to make the headphone section small and light.



The on-ear design isn't quite as comfy as a full-on over-ear, but the 'ANC1s are surprisingly good at blocking out noise.



They also offer a balanced, detailed delivery that lends itself well to all music. However, next to the class-leading Goldring NS-1000s they do lack spaciousness and attack.



But if you're a frequent flyer whose priority is portability, these are well worth a look.

