WWE Money in the Bank 2022 live stream and how to watch the wrestling online

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 gets underway this Saturday, when seven men and seven women assemble at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the chance to turbo-charge their wrestling careers. Want to see the hottest WWE event of the year? US fans can watch live on Peacock for just $4.99. Make sure you know how to watch a WWE Money in the Bank 2022 live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Roman Reigns will be watching on to see who gets a guaranteed match for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Theory and Reigns' Bloodline cousins, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy), will all have to defend their titles in a thrilling six-match card.

Natalya vs Ronda Rousey – a SmackDown Women's Championship Match – could get pretty spicy, with both fighters exchanging personal insults on social media. That said, the former UFC champion looks like she's well on her way to SummerSlam, which has just inked a huge contact with Logan Paul.

The big Money in the Bank 2022 ladder match – Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Omos vs. Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn – looks wide open now that Cody Rhodes is injured. Rollins looks favourite for the life-changing briefcase, but McIntyre could use it to challenge Reigns in Cardiff.

Wrestling fans in the United States can watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream with a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month). Travelling abroad this weekend? Make sure you know how to use a VPN to watch Peacock from wherever you are. Details coming up...

US: Money in the Bank 2022 live stream

In the US, WWE Money in the Bank 2022 airs live on Peacock TV. You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription, which costs just $4.99 a month (with ads) (opens in new tab)

Travelling away from the US? Use a VPN to unblock Peacock TV from abroad (opens in new tab) and watch Money in the Bank 2022 from wherever you are. Scroll down for full details.

Watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Money in the Bank 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Money in the Bank 2022

Using a VPN to watch Money in the Bank 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the wrestling, for example, you might choose 'US' if you're a US-based Peacock TV subscriber.

3. Then head over to Peacock (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy your Money in the Bank 2022 live stream access as normal.

UK: watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream

WWE Network is the place to find a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream in the UK. Membership costs £9.99 a month, which includes SmackDown, Raw and more.

Don't forget: US fans who find themselves in the UK this weekend can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Money in the Bank 2022 live on Peacock for just $4.99.

Australia: watch a Money in the Bank 2022 live stream

Money in the Bank 2022 is a AU$24.95 pay-per-view in Australia.

Head over to Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab) to purchase the PPV. The action starts at 10am AEST on Sunday, 3rd July.

Don't forget: US fans who find themselves in Oz this weekend can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Money in the Bank 2022 live on Peacock for just $4.99. Details above.

Money in the Bank 2022 card

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv

Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Sheamus vs. Drew

McIntyre vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. TBA

The Usos vs. The Street Profits (c) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship

