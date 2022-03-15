West Indies vs England live stream and how to watch the 2nd Test cricket online

The West Indies have named an unchanged squad for the 2nd Test against England which starts in Barbados on Wednesday, 16th March, at 2pm GMT. The 1st Test ended in a draw after the West Indies managed to shut down England's bowlers. Aussie viewers can live stream the 2nd Test on Kayo Sports (14-day free trial). Follow our guide to get a free West Indies vs England live stream from wherever you are.

The 2nd Test runs from 16-20th March 2022 at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The series concludes with the 3rd Test on 24-28th March 2022 at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

England have appointed Paul Collingwood as interim head coach for this Test series. Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been dropped, while Ollie Robinson is out with an injury. Ben Stokes, Saqib Mahmood and Zak Crawley are available.

The last time England faced the West Indies in a Test series, they lost 2-1. Can Root and Co overcome the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite, uncapped pacer Anderson Phillip and batter Nkruma Bonner, who made a career-best 123 in the first innings of last week's 1st Test.

The players will compete for the newly created Richards-Botham Trophy, which aims to honour two legends of cricket, Lord Ian Botham and Sir Vivian Richards, whose friendship and on-field heroics have become synonymous with red ball cricket.

The 2nd Test, West Indies vs England, starts at 2pm GMT on Wednesday 16th March 2022. Read on to find out how you can watch a free West Indies vs England live stream from wherever you are in the world.

West Indies vs England free live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

Fox Cricket has the rights to show West Indies vs England in Australia. Aussie fans can stream all the action live on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial.

Going to be outside Oz during West Indies vs England? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch West Indies vs England live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant West Indies vs England rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For West Indies vs England, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the free West Indies vs England live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a West Indies vs England live stream in USA

(Image credit: Sling TV)

Willow TV has the rights to air the three-match Test series between West Indies and England in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

Sling TV is your best bet – and new users get a 3-day free trial.

Sling TV 3-day free trial for Test cricket

Catch all the action on Sling TV and enjoy your first three days for free. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). No contract. Cancel at any time.

West Indies vs England live stream in India

SonyLIV is the place to stream live coverage of the 2nd Test between West Indies and England in India. A one month Premium subscription costs Rs 299 (around £3 / $4 / AU$6).

Coverage is only available within India but you can access your SonyLIV account from overseas using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The FanCode app could be a good option for those who want a West Indies vs England live stream on their mobile phones. Subscription to the streaming service costs Rs 99 a month (around £1 / $1 / AU$2).

West Indies vs England live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to West Indies vs England in the UK. Subscribers can watch every ball of the 2nd Test live on BT Sport 1 HD from Wednesday 16th March 2022.

Cord-cutters can use the BT Sport Monthly Pass. It costs just £25 a month and gets you instant streaming access to all of BT's sports channels, so you can watch the cricket, Premier League soccer, UFC, rugby and more.

BT Sport Monthly Pass WI vs England live for £25

This deal gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee. It lets anyone in the UK enjoy Test cricket, plus the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport website or mobile app. No contract, no fuss.

West Indies vs England Test cricket schedule

8-12th March 2022 – 1st Test Match West Indies v England at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

16-20th March 2022 – 2nd Test Match West Indies v England at Kensington Oval, Barbados

24-28th March 2022 – 3rd Test Match West Indies v England at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

West Indies vs England squads

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales