NFL live stream: how to watch American football from anywhere in the world

Week 10 is the shortest week of the NFL season, but it brings us five explosive division rivalry games.

With the Broncos, Eagles, Jaguars, Patriots, Texans and Redskins headed for the bye, all eyes are will be on Saturday night's mouthwatering tie between the Cowboys and Vikings.

Last week, the Cowboys blew the Giants away with a convincing 37-18 victory. Will that game-winning streak continue? Both teams have a cracking defensive record, so it'll be a closely-fought battle. Minnesota are 6-3, while Dallas are 5-3. Depending on how things go at the AT&T Stadium, the game could have massive implications for the NFC play-offs. It should be a thriller.

There's only one undefeated team left this season: the San Francisco 49ers. They round out Week 10 with a classic Monday Night Football tie featuring the Seahawks. The 49ers had a brief wobble last week against the Cardinals and almost snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, but expect the Niners to dominate both sides of the ball on Monday.

The final must-see game of Week 10 has to be the Ravens at the Bengals – a fascinating (if somewhat grotesque) mismatch between the struggling Bengals and the high-flying Baltimore.

Last week the Ravens shocked the previously unbeaten Patriots with a stunning display that saw Lamar Jackson insert himself into the MVP conversation. As for their opponents this week, well, they look like a walkover. Expect plenty rushing and big plays.

As for the rest of the 100th season of NFL, it's shaping up to be a cracker. Want to see every throw, from the first to the last? Read on to find out the best ways to live stream NFL on your TV or mobile device wherever you are...

Watch NFL anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based NFL fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription package, it's highly unlikely you'll be able to use it when you're outside of your home country.

So if you're working abroad or just want to access live NFL coverage from (almost) anywhere on the planet, it's a good idea to get yourself a VPN. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your TV service provider will think that you’re in the correct country – and allow you to watch live NFL fixtures.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live NFL, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the race. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live NFL here.

(Image credit: NFL)

Watch NFL live in the UK

Sky is the best place for UK fans to watch NFL games. The broadcaster screens NFL fixtures across the Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels, as well as via the Sky Go app. The majority are shown in HD.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £23 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £72 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you'd prefer to stream the game online, NFL offers an International NFL Game Pass. A week's access to the Pro version costs £14.99. A full season will set you back £143.99, but that covers all 250+ games, including the Super Bowl.

However, it's worth noting that a handful of games are not streamed live in the UK and Ireland. Instead, they become available 24 hours after completion. You can find details of these 'blackout' games here.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch NFL live on the BBC

If you want to soak up some NFL action for free, the BBC will be screening the remaining London International Series game.

All the action will be live on BBC Two when the Houston Texans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 3rd November.

Only interested in the Super Bowl? The BBC will broadcast the 54th Super Bowl live on 20th February 2020.

If you're outside the UK, you can still catch all of the action live. Just get yourself a VPN. We've listed all the best VPN options above.

(Image credit: NFL)

Watch NFL live in the USA

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live, over-the-air football games. Problem is, NFL has spread the rights across a number of channels including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and NFL Network. Those wanting to see the season in its entirety will need to buy into all of these networks.

The second option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. But there's a catch: the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the international NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

The best bet for US fans is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best? Here's what you need to know...

PlayStation Vue

It's not the cheapest option, but the PlayStation Vue Core package ($54.99) offers the carries all the channels NFL fans require: NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. You can even add the Red Zone for an extra $10 per month.

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($40 per month) provides access to ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network. You don't get CBS, though, so it's not ideal if you're mainly interested in Sunday night AFC games.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($50 per month) is only available in selected US cities but carries nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. The only channels absent are NFL Network and Red Zone.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($44.99 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. The NFL Network is MIA, though.

Fubo TV

For $54.99 per month, Fubo gets you get access to NBC, Fox, CBS and the NFL Network – but not ESPN.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

NFL London tickets

Head over to StubHub and you'll find seats popping up all the time between now and kick off.

And plenty more tickets available for Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars, also at Wembley. It kicks off at 2.30pm.

Premium and hospitality seats come with exclusive access to bars and boxes at the two venues as well as food and some of the best seats in the house. Head over to Ticketmaster and Eventbrite too for more details.

Upcoming Live NFL fixtures 2019

NFL Week 10 highlights:

Sunday 10th November

Ravens v Bengals – 6pm GMT

Jets vs Giants – 6pm GMT

Titans v Chiefs – 6pm GMT

Steelers v Rams – 9.25pm GMT

Monday 11th November

Vikings v Cowboys - 01.20am GMT

Tuesday 12th November

49ers v Seahawks – 01.15am GMT

Click here for a full list of NFL 2019 - 2020 fixtures.