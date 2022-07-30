How to watch Community Shield: Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream online and TV, team news

The FA Community Shield has long been the starting pistol for the English football season. This year's clash pits arguably the two finest teams the UK has to offer against each other, and as the top two finishers in last year's Premier League season there will certainly be no love lost between the two titans. It's not one to be missed, so make sure you know how to watch a Community Shield Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are.

City have confirmed their starting XI, with Haaland starting as target man for Grealish, Mahrez and De Bruyne. Liverpool are yet to confirm their line-up, but it looks likely that club-record signing Darwin Nunez will start. With Alisson out, it's also likely that Klopp will swap like-for-like with Adrian.

Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream Date: Saturday, 30th July Kick off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester Watch for FREE: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (UK) US stream: USA Network - Sling TV (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab) (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free Canada stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

As a deviation from the norm, this year's Community Shield won't be held at Wembley, the London ground making way for the Lionesses to meet Germany in the hugely anticipated EURO 2022 final tomorrow. Instead, we'll be heading to last year's winners' home ground, the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

City's Guardiola has a rich bevy of new talent to choose from. Nordic powerhouse Erling Haaland will no doubt be the tip of the spear in his first competitive outing for the Blues, while Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega will also be looking to get their feet wet.

Liverpool's record £85m signing Darwin Nunez will be keen to impress, but if he hits the pitch he certainly won't be walking alone, as old hands Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are likely to start.

The Community Shield is the ultimate warm-up event, and kicks off today at 5pm. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are in the world.

ITV has the rights to show the Liverpool vs Manchester City game in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be available on UK TV via ITV, the ITV Hub website (opens in new tab), or through the ITV Hub app (opens in new tab), which you can watch on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Even if you have access to ITV, you won't be able to use ITV Hub if you're outside the UK without a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.





Using a VPN for ITV Hub is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Manchester City, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream.



ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show every Premier League game in the US, as well as a host of other live sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month, or $13.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Community Shield match in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Liverpool vs Manchester City kicks off at 2am AEST on Monday.