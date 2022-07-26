England vs Sweden live stream and how to watch Women's Euro 2022 for free

After a string of commanding victories in the group stages, England were pushed to the limit last week – but the Lionesses showed true mettle to come from behind and win in extra time. However, with just one competitive win out of seven against a very dangerous Sweden, this is not a semi to be taken lightly. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Sweden live stream for free, from wherever you are.

England vs Sweden live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Tuesday, 26th July 2022 Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Wednesday, 27th July)

Despite England being bookies' favourites to take home the title, Peter Gerhardsson's Sweden are currently the second-highest ranked international team in the world – behind only the USA. And, with a 16-game unbeaten streak behind them, the Swedes are a formidable opponent.

England haven't changed line-up since the group stages, but after last week's performance, Ella Toone will no doubt be angling to play for 90 minutes. However, Sarina Wiegman's strategy has done her well so far, so we may well see a repeat XI.

With no fresh injuries to speak of on either side, it looks like both sides are in perfect form to push themselves to the limit.

Kick-off in this semi finals fixture of the Women's Euro 2022 is on Tuesday, 26th July at 8pm BST and 3pm ET. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Sweden live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs Sweden free live stream

The BBC has the rights to show the England vs Sweden game in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

England vs Sweden will be available on UK TV via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app (opens in new tab), which you can watch on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch an England vs Sweden live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use BBC iPlayer if you're outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for England vs Sweden

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer is incredibly simple:

USA: England vs Sweden live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show every Women's Euro 2022 game in the US, as well as a host of other live sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the network's online streaming service. It costs $6.99 per month, or $13.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can just watch England vs Sweden in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: England vs Sweden live stream

Good news, football fans Down Under: Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch England vs Sweden in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

England vs Sweden kicks off at 5am AEST today.