Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream and how to watch 2021 US Open Men's tennis final

The US Open isn't all about women's side. A certain Novak Djokovic has been doing his thing in the men's tournament all season. He now faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream from anywhere in the world.

Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can stream Djokovic vs Medvedev in the US Open Final on Amazon Prime Video. New subscribers get a 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on SBS for Australians. Brits and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

Djokovic is the world number one, while Medvedev is number two, so it promises to be a real battle of the heavyweights (in sharp contrast to the ladies' final, where both players are unseeded).

The 141st US Open has been hotly anticipated for Novak Djokovic. He has already won Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the French Open this year – securing the US Open title would make it his first ever complete Grand Slam. That would also make him the first player in the modern era to win all four tournaments in one year since Rod Laver in 1969.

It would be yet another entry in the history books for the Serbian. He already has 85 singles titles to his name, three of them the US Open, and six of them Wimbledon titles. This year, he's been on thrilling form, with his record so far standing at an impressive 38 matches won and just five lost. He'll be hoping to notch up another win on Sunday.

Standing in his way is Daniil Medvedev. The world number two has youth on his side – at 25 years old, he's nine years Djokovic's junior, though the flip side of that is that relatively speaking, he's less experienced. Though he's anything but a beginner – he's already picked up 12 singles titles, including the US Open in 2017, and has a track record of 40 wins and 10 losses so far for 2021.

Can he stop the seemingly inevitable dominance of Djokovic? The final promises to be an East Coast thriller.

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Edwin Martinez1 - US Open 2007 205, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5535745)

How to watch Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream for free

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2021 US Open in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the US Open. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch the US Open for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the 2021 US Open tennis for free!

Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2021 US Open free! Daily highlights will be available the following morning by 10am BST.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Another option is SBS. The Aussie broadcaster will air all 2021 US Open men's and women's singles quarter-finals, semi-finals and both finals live, free and streamed in HD on SBS On Demand. If you only watch to watch the 'best bits', SBS is ideal.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access SBS On Demand if you're outside Oz during the tennis.

Watch Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 US Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open Tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime or 'Australia' for SBS.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video or SBS on your browser or device and enjoy the Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream.

Watch a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

ESPN has the exclusive rights to show the tennis in the USA. The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2.

If you have a TV package that includes ESPN, then you're all set. You can live stream the US Open via the ESPN app or ESPN+ too.

Don't have cable? You can watch ESPN via Sling TV's Orange package. It typically costs $35 a month but right now, you can get your first month for just $10, meaning you can watch the entire 2021 US Open for at a bargain price.

Sling TV: Watch the 2021 US Open – $10 initial offer

Catch every US Open match with the Sling TV Orange package with this superb offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 each month afterwards, but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time.

Watch a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the 2021 US Open in continental Europe, covering over 50 countries.

Boris Becker and Henri Leconte will once again provide expert analysis, across 300 hours of live coverage of the final Grand Slam of the season. Eurosport has the exclusive rights to the US Open in Europe until 2022.

You can live stream the US Open through Eurosport Player (now part of Discovery+). Subscription costs from €6.99 a month or €59.99 a year. No contract, cancel anytime.

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Eurosport Player if you're away from Europe. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Djokovic vs Medvedev live stream in Australia

SBS will broadcast all US Open 2021 men's and women's singles quarter-finals, semi-finals and both finals live, free and in HD, and live streamed via SBS On Demand from 8th – 13th September.

You'll need to use a VPN to watch SBS if you're stuck outside Oz. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.