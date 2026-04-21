Looking for a small-ish OLED at a great price?

You'll struggle to do better than the LG C5. With its successor, the LG C6, now out in the wild, there are some serious savings to be had on 2025’s C5 model, which has become a firm What Hi-Fi? favourite over the past year.

And the 48-inch size is seeing one of the best discounts of all – you can now get this LG C5 for only £807 at Peter Tyson, the lowest price we've seen so far.

You'll have to add the TV to your cart for this saving to apply, however, as the listed price still states £949. You might want to hurry, though: this is advertised as a limited-time offer!

Five Stars Save 42% (£592) LG C5 48-inch: was £1,399 now £807 at Peter Tyson With a bright picture, flawless gaming specifications and excellent app support, the five-star LG OLED48C5 has an awful lot to offer for one heavily discounted price. With the LG C6 out, now is the perfect time to get the C5 on the cheap – make sure to add the set to your cart to get the discounted price.

We found the 48-inch LG C5 to be a stellar five-star set when we reviewed it at £1399. This offer then, with nearly £600 off, is remarkable value in our eyes.

48-inch OLEDs were quite rare until recently, and the C5 is about as premium as TVs this size get. It's a perfect option for smaller living rooms or those after OLED on a budget.

We found the TV to be impressively bright and detailed, with the best performance found in Filmmaker Mode.

“Set up accordingly, the desert retains its sparkle, with the brightest part of the sky shining in a way OLEDs this price from even a few years ago can’t, but with significantly more detail,” our LG OLED48C5 review reads.

“Bright shading is strong, too, with a wonderful hue of blue transitioning to orange across the image.”

As we have come to expect from LG TVs, the C5 is packed out feature-wise. Gamers in particular are treated to four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/165Hz signals, as well as VRR and ALLM. There is also support for Dolby Vision gaming and a peerless HGiG setting.

LG’s trusty webOS 25 runs the show here once more, with app support including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX. New additions include an Xbox app and the ability to pair a controller over Bluetooth.

Sound is a bit of a disappointment, however, with the C5 rocking the same 2.2-channel 40W speaker system seen on the previous C4. Even when switching to Cinema mode, the audio lacks definition, so serious movie fans will want to invest in a soundbar pretty quickly.

Overall, though this is a solid option, whether this is your first OLED plunge or a secondary bedroom set.

And with 42 per cent off at Peter Tyson, this is a package bursting with features and excellent value.

MORE:

Read our full 48-inch LG C5 review

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And the best OLED TV: five incredible sets for serious movie fans reviewed by our experts