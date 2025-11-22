There are loads of Black Friday OLED TV deals out there, but if you're looking for a screen size under 55 inches, you'll find that pickings become slightly slimmer.

Thankfully, Samsung has stepped up to offer its five-star 48-inch S90F OLED TV at a huge discount, meaning you can find it at Amazon for just £823 right now; a saving of £677 from the price we reviewed it at.

It's an ideal screen for smaller living rooms, or for gamers who may wish to use it as a dual-purpose TV and gaming monitor.

There is, however, an unfortunate catch. Amazon says that there are only three in stock right now, so you'll have to act fast if you want to snap this TV deal up.

The five-star Samsung S90F is a fantastic, but not quite perfect, TV that will delight serious movie fans who are short on space.

And with this deal, it's competitively priced (and usefully cheaper) than the likes of the equivalent LG C5 and Panasonic Z90B, which will currently cost you £1049 and £1099 respectively.

The S90F is the best Samsung has to offer at this size, boasting a warm yet detailed picture, as well as some pretty flawless gaming specs.

But, before we delve deeper into this, it's worth noting that the S90F is also incredibly easy to set up. It comes with a central pedestal stand that quickly connects to the screen, thanks to a handy screw-free design.

And once that's all put together (which will take only a few minutes), you can enjoy the overall image, which our expert testers said: "For your money, you’ll get a bright, punchy, smallish OLED capable of delivering a fun home movie experience full of pop."

When it comes to the aforementioned gaming specs, the S90F comes with an impressive four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, as well as VRR and ALLM.

What's even more impressive is that it actually goes beyond 4K/120Hz with its support for 4K/144Hz, though, unless you're a hardcore gamer, this may just be novel to have.

Sonically, the S90F falls a little short, although good sound is hard to achieve on a TV this size. With a 60-watt, 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos-ready, built-in sound system, our testers found the audio to be a "mixed bag." Adding: "Still, the speakers aren't the worst we have heard on a set this size."

With your £667 savings at Amazon, you could invest in a soundbar if you want to make sure you're getting a truly decent viewing experience. We'd personally recommend the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which will slot in nicely under the slightly higher screen and sounds great.

If you are considering this TV, then you'll need to act fast, as according to Amazon, there are just three left at this price.