Amazon's affordable Omni QLED TV range made waves when it launched in 2023. These smart TVs leveraged Amazon's well-established Fire TV platform and paired it with a solid picture experience alongside a reasonable price tag.

We especially liked the 50-inch model; so much so, in fact, that we awarded it the title of "Best budget 48-50in TV".

While the original launch price of £650 was far from astronomical (especially considering the five-star picture performance), this deal drops the price considerably. Amazon is currently offering the 50-inch Omni QLED for just £350 – that's a saving of £300.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED QL50F601 was £650 now £350 at Amazon (save £300)

The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is an Award-winning set – and with £300 slashed from the price, you can't beat it when shopping on a budget. In fact, it's got top spot for its budget price in our best 50-inch TVs guide, and that was at full price. We've praised it for its packed-out specs and consistent picture quality, and you should be praising it for this stellar price.

The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is what we called "a budget TV with rare all-round ability" when we first got our hands on it in 2023. And we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award and five-star rating thanks to its consistent, considered performance and impressive feature set.

So, let's talk about these features. With this budget-friendly Amazon entry, you're getting a 4K/60Hz QLED panel and a robust suite of HDR support that includes HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, alongside full-array local dimming with 80 discrete zones. Of course, as an Amazon TV, it features the Fire TV smart platform, which is superior to many smart TV platforms in terms of usability and app support.

For gamers, the Omni QLED is certainly one to consider when it comes to the best gaming TVs. It offers support for VRR, ALLM and HDR10+ across all four of the set's HDMI ports. And it can definitely handle new-gen consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X seamlessly.

All of this led us to say in our full review: "The standard of budget TVs is lower now than it has been in years, but that’s not to take away from the Omni QLED’s performance, which is markedly more assured, considered and authentically cinematic than expected at this level, now or in the past."

And right now, if you're looking for a budget TV that is still top-quality, then the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is one heck of a deal at just £350 at Amazon.

