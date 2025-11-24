Amazon's Black Friday sale has brought a significant price drop to the 77-inch LG C4 OLED TV, now available for £1800 at Amazon, down from £2251.

While it’s not quite the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, it's still the cheapest it's been for quite some time, making this a great opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade to a premium large-screen OLED.

The LG C4 earned five stars from us when we reviewed the 65-inch model, and you can expect the 77-inch version to deliver the same excellent picture performance.

The C4 represented a marked step-up over its predecessor, the C3, with our testing revealing it to be significantly sharper, punchier and more vibrant while maintaining the balanced, authentic delivery that makes LG's OLEDs so appealing.

Save £451 LG OLED77C45LA: was £2,251 now £1,800 at Amazon The LG C4 is a five-star set that we love to recommend. And if a higher up-front cost for the likes of the C5 isn't for you, then the C4 is still an incredibly competent performer that will delight serious movie fans, sports fanatics and gamers in equal measure, thanks to its rich and engaging picture.

At the heart of the C4's appeal is its Alpha 9 processor, which delivers enhanced picture processing for improved clarity and punch without veering into exaggeration. One year on, it continues to deliver solid picture quality, despite not being LG's latest.

Watching 4K HDR content in our tests, the image is crisp and features punchy bright highlights that contain plenty of detail. There's a lovely vibrancy to colours that remain balanced and natural.

Where previous LG OLEDs could lose colour volume in low-light areas, the C4 retains the correct hue even in shadowy scenes – a significant improvement that adds to the overall richness and depth of the image.

Motion handling is excellent too, with the Cinematic Movement setting heavily reducing the judder inherent in 24fps movies without adding shimmer to fast motion or the artificial soap opera effect.

When we dropped down to 1080p and SDR content with test favourite True Grit, the C4 delivered a bright and vibrant yet balanced picture that expertly treads the line between noise reduction and preservation of intentional film grain.

For gaming, the C4 features four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which all support 4K/144Hz (alongside the more common 4K/120Hz), VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming.

The TV's superb HGiG implementation makes it very easy to get an accurate HDR game performance with excellent contrast and detailed highlights and shadows. Everything we played – particularly dense, blockbuster titles – looked more solid and three-dimensional, with greater pop to highlights and lovely vibrancy to colours.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix / Drive To Survive)

The C4 also features LG's refined webOS 24 platform, which is intuitive, responsive and packed with properly optimised apps including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, and more. The personalised recommendations on the home page are a welcome addition, and the overall operation is flawless and super-fast throughout.

While the C4 doesn't have the peak brightness of LG's new C5, let alone a flagship Primary RGB Tandem OLED set or a QD-OLED, for a mid-range OLED it's still superb.

At £1800, the 77-inch C4 represents excellent value for a large-screen OLED from one of the most trusted names in the TV business. If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade to a truly cinematic display, this Black Friday deal makes a strong case for pulling the trigger despite it being last year's model.

MORE

Read our LG C4 review

Best soundbars 2025: options for every need, recommended by our experts

Black Friday hi-fi and home cinema deals live: our experts’ picks of the best savings