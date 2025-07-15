We think LG's 55-inch C4 OLED TV is a bit of a steal, thanks to this £300 saving
This 2024 set can be yours for just £899
Looking to invest in one of the best 55-inch TVs? We'd think this LG C4 model is a great place to start, especially at this heavily discounted price.
For just £899 at Richer Sounds, it's not the lowest price we've ever seen this 2024 set drop to – but it's pretty darn close.
While it briefly enjoyed a price tag of £859 at Amazon in June, that's no longer the case. So, if you're upgrading right now, this is the best you'll get, and it's a pretty attractive price for this OLED set.
While we haven't reviewed this specific model of the LG C4, we've tested others, including the 48-inch model, which we gave a What Hi-Fi? Award for excellence. Four HDMI 2.1 ports, support for 4K/120Hz (and 144Hz) and solid performance on brightness and sharpness – this set is a great option for a mid-range OLED, especially at £899.
Although we have tested both the 65-inch LG C4 and 48-inch LG C4, and awarded them five stars and What Hi-Fi? Awards, this 55-inch model has yet to pass through our test rooms.
But, our experience with the two models mentioned above has shown us the LG C4 is a great all-rounder with a balance and authentic picture, flawless gaming specs and top-class motion handling. The C4 models we've seen have been a delight to watch, and we are sure the 55-inch version will be too, especially at this price.
Yes, the LG C5 range is now on the market (and unsurprisingly excellent), but you'll have to pay a premium price of £1700. And that makes it hard to recommend when you've got the fantastic LG C4 at the same size, for just £899.
With this OLED TV, you get a packed spec sheet. Four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for 4K/120Hz (and 144Hz), VRR and ALLM, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 formats (though no HDR 10+).
It's great for movie watching, but it's also superb for gamers, which is why we awarded the 65-inch version top spot in our best gaming TV buying guide. Features include full Nvidia G-Sync VRR certification, Dolby Vision gaming, HGiG for more accurate HDR game performance and the Game Optimiser menu.
It's not just a gaming monitor, though. Design-wise, the LG C4 is exceptionally slim, running LG's impressive Alpha 9 processor, and featuring virtual 11.1.2 sound upmixing and enhanced voice remastering.
It's no surprise we're being treated to discounts since the LG C4 now has a successor, but we think there's still plenty of life left in the superb C4.
And we are even happier to recommend the 55-inch version when it's just £899 at Richer Sounds. Be sure to head to checkout to enjoy the full discount.
