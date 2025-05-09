Samsung offers up to £1000 cashback on 2025 TV pre-orders – but is this the best time to buy?

Samsung has launched a pre-order promotion for its 2025 television lineup, hoping to woo potential customers with up to £1000 cashback on selected models and sizes.

The offer includes the eagerly anticipated Samsung S95F OLED that impressed in our hands-on review..

Running until 27th May, the most generous cashback savings are available for the flagship Neo QLED 8K models, with the 85-inch QN900F 8K (RRP £6799) qualifying for the maximum £1000 cashback.

Other 8K sets like the 65-inch Neo QLED QN990F and QN900F models offer £500 cashback against their respective £4999 and £3399 price tags.

As for the S95F OLED – successor to the five-star-rated Samsung S95D – you can nab yourself £500, £400, £300, and £200 cashback, for the 83, 77, 65, and 55-inch models, respectively.

The 2025 iteration brings notable enhancements, including a brighter screen, faster 165Hz refresh rate, and the new NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor. Stay tuned for our full in-depth review.

While this deal may sound tempting, our TV and AV Editor, Tom Parsons currently recommends holding fire if you can.

Here is why I'd wait a little longer before buying Here is why I'd wait a little longer before buying Tom Parsons TV and AV Editor These deals might look very tempting, as do Samsung’s new TVs, but you wouldn’t catch me placing an order now. That’s no slight against Samsung – I wouldn’t order any 2025 TV at this point because prices are just too high.Sure, the £500 cashback offer on the 65-inch S95F is tempting, but last year’s 65-inch S95D had shed almost £1000 off its price by June of the same year, and it’s continued to drop ever since.There are no guarantees that this year’s models will drop in price at the same rates, but they will drop, and I always think it’s better to wait a few months for a great deal than to pounce on the first offer you see.

Elsewhere, offers are available for Samsung’s new soundbar range too, with up to £400 cashback on selected soundbars, including the flagship Samsung Q990F (which includes a sub and rear speakers), qualifying for £400 cashback against its £1699 retail price.

Mid-range options include the Q930F at £1149 with £350 cashback, while the more compact Q800F 5.1.2ch system offers £300 back from its £849 price point.

Lastly, Samsung is also offering a TV Trade Up scheme, which provides up to £500 discount when customers recycle their existing eligible television.

Overall, the offers all sound very tempting, and there's certainly no harm in considering them. But unless you're in need of a shiny new screen urgently, there's no harm in waiting a little while longer to see if there are further savings to be had.

