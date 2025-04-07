Quick! The 55-inch LG C4 OLED TV has hit its lowest price ever

If you're looking at purchasing one of the best 55-inch TVs, a premium price point may sway you away from five-star quality. But, with this deal, it doesn't have to.

For just £872 at Amazon, this is the lowest-ever price we've ever seen for the LG C4 OLED TV — and it's worth some serious consideration.

Impressive sound quality accompanied by sharp, rich and vibrant picture and packed with excellent features, especially for gamers, it's quite unbelievable that you can get all this for under £900. But you can, and you should.

55-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £1199 now £872 at Amazon (save over £300)

The LG C4 (48-inch model) is a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning set, as well as, unsurprisingly, being five-star. And for the 55-inch model, you can pay a spectacular price for balanced, authentic picture quality, a flawless gaming spec and an overall impressive performer.

We've reviewed a fair few LG C4 models — and each one has been a total pleasure. With the 65-inch LG C4 and 48-inch LG C4 both five-star sets, it's safe to say when it comes to the 55-inch model, you won't be disappointed in what you get in comparison.

LG’s C-series of step-down OLED TVs are solid performers, no matter the size. And for the 55-inch, you're getting a stunning upgrade from LG's C3 that includes four HDMI 2.1 ports, a lack of HDR10+ but support for the far more important Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 formats.

And for gamers, it's a flawless offering. Most noteworthy is the support for 4K/144Hz signals and full Nvidia G-Sync VRR certification. Sure, that's hardcore gaming territory, but they're helpful no matter your ability and dedication.

Add to that support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM across all four of its HDMI 2.1 sockets, Dolby Vision gaming, HGiG for more accurate HDR game performance and the Game Optimiser menu for quick access to gaming features, and you're looking at one of the best gaming TVs on the market.

When it comes to picture quality, we praised the 65-inch model for: "Big improvements to brightness and sharpness [that] make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism, and the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight – but LG has tempered all of this with realism, consistency and authenticity."

So, waste no time in taking this deal to the checkout for just £872 at Amazon. But hurry, it may be deal right now, but it won't stick around forever.

